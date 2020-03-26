German mayor congratulates Iranians on Nowruz

In his message, Hilbert wished a year full of prosperity, success, happiness and health.

Shiraz and Dresden signed MoU two years ago.

Since then, both sides have exchanged experiences in civil management, transportation and technical cooperation.

Nowruz (meaning new day in Persian) marks the first day of spring and Persian New Year that is celebrated across the world by various countries, particularly in Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

