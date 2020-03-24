UN chief urges countries to help Iran in fighting coronavirus

UN chief's spokesman Stephane Dujarric made the remarks in response to a question by IRNA about Guterres' stance on the US economic war against Iranian people, as he talked about the need for ceasefire across the world last night.

He added that today, (Tuesday) the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has called for any sanctions imposed on countries like Iran facing the new coronavirus pandemic to be "urgently re-evaluated" to avoid pushing strained medical systems into collapse.

"According to the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the epidemic of this virus, the problem of a country to confront it, is a danger for us all," he said.

Noting that Bachelet has called for lifting sectoral sanctions should be eased or suspended, Dujarric further noted that UN chief extends full support to the request.

He was also in contact with the countries exposed to the sanctions, spokesman said.

Dujarric also said that Guterres earlier held talks with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussing coronavirus outbreak as well as the obstacles hindering it.

