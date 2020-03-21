Official: COVID-19 death toll reaches 1,556 in Iran

Jahanpour said that 996 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 123 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

He noted that 232 new cases in Tehran, 20 in Qom, 57 in Gilan, 101 in Isfahan, 55 in Alborz, 28 in Mazandaran, 59 in Qazvin, 6 in Golestan, 57 in Razavi Khorasan, 22 in Fars, 34 in Lorestan, 72 in East Azarbaijan, 31 in Khuzestan, 52 in Yazd, 35 in Zanjan, 7 in Kordestan, 6 in Ardebil, 5 in Kermanshah, 8 in Kerman, 27 in Hamedan, 12 in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, 5 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 18 in Ilam, 1 in North Khorasan, 14 in West Azarbaijan have been affected by virus.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

