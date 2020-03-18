France sends medical aid package to help Iran fight COVID-19 outbreak

According to Iran's Embassy to France, the cargo includes medical and sanitary equipment including echograph and monitoring sets, masks and disposable suits for doctors and nurses.

The package was prepared and sent by the French Organization of Humanitarian Aid BIP in cooperation with Iran's Embassy in Paris and Iran Air, branded as The Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Some other countries, including China, Turkey, the UAE, Germany, France, the UK, Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Russia have sent aid to Iran to help the country fight the potentially fatal disease.

