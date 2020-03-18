Zarif underlines fighting US sanctions affecting anti-coronavirus efforts

Speaking in a phone conversation with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi, Zarif discussed the latest developments with regard to the outbreak of coronavirus in the world.

The White House pulled out of Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on May 8, 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iran’s economy, investment, oil, petrochemical, insurance companies, individuals and entities.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that despite the US claims that medical items are not sanctioned, they have practically blocked the way and have not let Iran's financial resources in other countries enter Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA).

"We have been negotiating with one of the countries in which we have financial resources" and they claim that Americans are creating roadblock for entering resources into the channel and take advantage of them in this situation.

So, "we consider their claims as deception until they take a practical measure and remove obstacles", Mousavi noted.

Zarif in a Twitter message on Tuesday called for joining the global campaign to disregard the US' anti-Iran sanctions.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said on Wednesday that 5,710 people out of a total of 17,361 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 1,135 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

