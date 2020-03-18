Greek diplomat calls for lifting US sanctions on Iran

Greek Foreign Ministry Director General for International Organizations Affairs Andreas Papadakis made the remarks in a meeting held in Greece with Iran's Ambassador to Athens Ahmad Naderi.

Papadakis appreciated Iran's measures to combat coronavirus outbreak, saying Iranian doctors' efforts are praiseworthy.

He said that coronavirus is a global problem which needs international cooperation to thwart menaces of the pandemic to entire humanity.

The Iranian ambassador said all world countries should condemn unjust anti-Iran sanctions imposed by the United States.

Elaborating on the latest reports on coronavirus pandemic in Iran, Naderi said the US unilateral sanctions have created obstacles to Iranian government's and people's access to medical equipment needed for fighting the deadly pandemic.

Such sanctions amount to crimes against humanity, posing dangerous threats to the health situation of the entire international community as well, Naderi noted.

