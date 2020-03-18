Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 18

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Wishing a corona-free world in Iranian New Year

Iranians will be ringing in the new Persian year of 1399 on Friday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

- Yemeni forces seize major military base in Ma’rib

Yemeni army soldiers, backed by allied fighters from Popular Committees, have reportedly seized control of a strategic military base in the country’s central province of Marib from Saudi-sponsored militiamen loyal to former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

- Iran karate secures four Olympic quotas

Iranian karatekas of Kumite discipline secured four quotas in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as two major ranking events have been canceled due to coronavirus.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- New edition of children’s book “Uncle Noruz” published after 42-year hiatus

The seventh edition of the memorable children’s book “Uncle Noruz” has been published 42 years after the release of its sixth edition in 1978.

- UWW praises Iranian Olympics champions

United World Wrestling (UWW) has lauded former Iranian Olympics champions Komeil Ghasemi and Rasoul Khadem as they contribute to fight the further spread of the fatal novel coronavirus.

- Iranian lawyers urge Indian Bar Council to uphold Muslims’ rights

A group of Iranian lawyers has denounced violence against Muslims in India, urging the country’s Bar Council to uphold Muslims’ rights.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Virus death toll near 1,000

Iran has recorded 135 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the national total to 988, a health official said, as the coronavirus outbreak continued its relentless spread.

- Inflation erodes bond market’s real value

Iran’s bond market grew twofold in two years from January 2018 till January 2020, but its real value changed little because of high inflation, the Central Securities Depository of Iran said.

- Sections of Tehran-Karaj freeway project inaugurated

Sections 2 and 3 of a 14.6-kilometer-long freeway connecting the capital city Tehran to Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, were inaugurated on Tuesday.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish