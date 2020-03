The Asian Champions League on Twitter account started a poll and listed Beiranvand from Iran, Ante Covic from Australia, Kwoun Sun-tae from Japan and Farizal Marlias from Malaysia.

Alireza Beiranvand is an Iranian footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Persepolis in the Persian Gulf Pro League. Beiranvand represented the Iran national football team at the 2015 AFC Asian Cup and 2018 FIFA World Cup.

