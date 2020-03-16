UAE sends anti-coronavirus pharmaceutical aid to Iran

The shipment was carried by two UAE airplanes from Abu Dhabi to Tehran on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan sent aid to Iran by plane on Monday to fight coronavirus outbreak.

According to the public relations office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the aid included sanitary and medical items.

Some other countries, including China, Turkey, the UAE, Germany, France, the UK, Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Russia, have sent aid to Iran to help the country fight the potentially fatal disease.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that a total of 14,991 have been infected with the coronavirus. Unfortunately, 853 people have lost their lives.

This is while some 4,790 people recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals.

