Iran envoy: US sanctions impede anti-COVID19 efforts

"Returned to NY from Tehran last night. People and government of Iran working hard to defeat #Covid_19, but US sanctions impeding their efforts," Takht Ravanchi wrote in his Twitter ccount.



He added: "High time for US to de-politicize this humanitarian endeavor and lift sanctions."

Iranian diplomat noted: "Int'l crises necessitate genuine int'l efforts."

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message on Friday referred to his letter to the UN chief, saying he had urged the international community to disregard US' inhuman sanctions imposed on Iran.

He added: "As the #COVID19 ravages Iran, we should recognize that viruses don't discriminate."

"To fight them, neither should humans," Zarif reiterated.

"It is unconscionable that the Government of the United States has not only increased what it shamefully calls “maximum pressure” on our people—just as the virus has spread and is killing our most vulnerable citizens—but that it additionally has the audacity to lecture us on containing the coronavirus as it itself is evidently incapable of containing its onslaught," the letter reads.

