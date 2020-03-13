Zarif urges int'l community to disregard US inhuman sanctions

"In letter to UN SG @antonioguterres, I urge the world body—and member states—to disregard inhuman US sanctions on my country. And insist that they be lifted," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.



He added: "As the #COVID19 ravages Iran, we should recognize that viruses don't discriminate."

"To fight them, neither should humans," Zarif reiterated.

in his recent letter to UN cheif Zarif said: "While the virus ravages our cities and towns, our population—unlike those of other countries affected—suffer under the most severe and indiscriminate campaign of economic terrorism in history, imposed illegally and extra-territorially by the Government of the United States since it reneged on its commitments under Security Council Resolution 2231 in May 2018."

"It is unconscionable that the Government of the United States has not only increased what it shamefully calls “maximum pressure” on our people—just as the virus has spread and is killing our most vulnerable citizens—but that it additionally has the audacity to lecture us on containing the coronavirus as it itself is evidently incapable of containing its onslaught," the letter reads.

"While other nations debate how to control the spread of the virus—and while their economies suffer and fear takes hold among their populations—our people not only suffer from its effects without the full benefits of adequate medical equipment and supplies, but also the many other ways in which U.S. economic terrorism had devastated many households prior to the inception of Covid-19, and only made worse since its arrival in Iran. This should be manifestly evident as economic and other effects are multiplying even in countries less afflicted with the virus."

Earlier on Wednesday Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that despite the US claims that medical items are not sanctioned, they have practically blocked the way and have not let Iran's financial resources in other countries enter Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA).

"We have been negotiating with one of the countries in which we have financial resources" and they claim that Americans are creating roadblock for entering resources into the channel and take advantage of them in this situation.

So, "we consider their claims as deception until they take a practical measure and remove obstacles", Mousavi noted.

Coronavirus outbreak started from Wuhan in China and has reached about countries such as the US, France, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Sweden, Spain and the UAE.

Head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour said that so far 11,364 people have been infected with the deadly coronavirus in the country and 514 of them have died due to the virus and 3,529 have also recovered.

