WHO admires Iran measures in campaign against coronavirus

Touring Sorkheh Hesar and Khaqani care units and Shemiranant Health Center, the Emergency Director for WHO’s Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean Richard Brennan and WHO representative in Iran Christoph Hamelmann on Tuesday evaluated Iran's actions in containing the highly contagious virus as admirable, saying that they were able to prepare necessary equipment for dealing with the situation.

The WHO representatives described the screening and identifying system, segmenting and triage of patients, tracking the health status of patients with improved or suspected health problems in Iran's health networks and the entire health system as interesting, saying that monitoring the health conditions of the patients over the phone, or even if needed by health care professionals are very important compatible to the current situation.

They also hailed the unified procedure adopted by different institutes under a single organization to counter the epidemic.

Earlier on Tuesday, head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office said that 8,042 people have been infected with coronavirus and 291 people have lost their lives to potentially fatal virus.

Kianoush Jahanpour said that so far 2,731 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Some 881 new cases of the novel coronavirus was recorded on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected people to 8,042, he said.

8072**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish