Qom capable of overcoming coronavirus: WHO official

Talking to reporters in Qom's University Medical Sciences, he described the healthcare system in the city as strong and advanced and said he witnessed remarkable progress in dealing with the situation in the country and Qom.

Iran and Qom are capable of overcoming coronavirus thanks to its desirable management and sacrifices of the health staff and high public awareness, Brennan said.

Although sanctions have blocked arrival of protective equipment to Iran, the country is still able to manage the situation, he said, noting that WHO is trying to increase production of the facilities and send to those really in need.

WHO has sent remarkable aid to Iran including seven tons of medical equipment comprising gloves, facemasks and preventive suits, he said, promising it will keep up dispatching aid to the country.

The WHO official also said that the entity will try to help remove restrictions on transferring medical facilities.

He said that he was impressed by the sacrifices of the nurses and health workers and the Iranian and Qom people should be proud of the individuals' devoted services.

