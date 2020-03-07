Shamkhani says will discuss boosting ties with Iraqi officials

He told IRNA upon arrival in Baghdad that he will also sit down for talks with Iraqi officials and political leaders of all Shia, Sunni and Kurd tribes.

Shamkhani also reiterated that Iran has had good relations with the friendly and neighboring Iraq since collapse of Saddam's regime in 2003.

Referring to coronavirus outbreak across the region, he rejected rumors surrounding the issue, saying that Iran will surely overcome the disease since it has numerous facilities and equipment.

Shamkhani on Saturday left Tehran for Baghdad at the head of a high-ranking politico-security delegation.

He was welcomed by Deputy of Iraqi National Security Advisor Esam al-Saadi in Baghdad International Airport late on Saturday.

