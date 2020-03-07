Zarif criticizes US medical terrorism

"@realDonaldTrump is maliciously tightening US' illegal sanctions with aim of draining Iran's resources needed in the fight against #COVID19—while our citizens are dying from it," Zarif tweeted on Saturday.

"The world can no longer be silent as US #EconomicTerrorism is supplanted by its #MedicalTerrorism," he added.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi Commented on the limitations created as a result of US unilateral and cruel sanctions, saying said conditions created as a result of coronavirus made clear the negative effects of sanctions on vulnerable strata for the international community, specially the European states.

Head of the Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that the coronavirus death toll mounted to 145 in the country.

He went on to say that 5,823 people have been affected by the virus so far.

He pointed out that 1,669 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

