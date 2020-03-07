President appreciates endeavor of medical teams

President Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with the members of the office in charge of fight against coronavirus, saying that the nurses and the doctors are in the front line of the war against the potentially fatal disease.

Rouhani stressed that the problems of the medical staff of the country should be solved soon.

He added that most definitely, the people of Iran will never forget the self-sacrifice of medical staff.

Rouhani said that the war against the virus will be won if they all work together. He also urged the people not to make any unnecessary trips.

9417**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish