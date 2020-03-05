Iran's health network one of world's best

Coronavirus Outbreak and Explaining the Preventive and Control Measures of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran today - Thursday - attended by Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Richard Brennan, Regional Director for Emergency Operations, World Health Organization and Foreign Diplomats in Tehran was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking to reporters, Mohsen Baharvand described the focus of the meeting: The WHO delegation on its trip to Iran supplied some medical equipment and devices for coronary artery disease and, of course, some friendly countries assisted in this regard.

He added that Iranian diplomats have been mobilized to do whatever is necessary to fight the disease, along with the Ministry of Health.

He said: According to the WHO staffs, the health system has a good expertise, especially in the field of lungs and respiratory diseases, in parallel with the spread of the virus.

He said specialized medical laboratories in Iran and other countries are on the rise, and said specialized diagnostic laboratories will soon expand. The Islamic Republic of Iran has one of the best public health networks in the world that has made every effort to contain the disease.

Head of the Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that 3,513 people have been affected by the virus so far, from whom 107 have lost their lives.

Jahanpour said that 591 cases of new infections been detected, adding that since yesterday (Wednesday) 15 infected people have passed away.

He also said that 739 people have recovered from the coronavirus and been discharged from hospitals.

15 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus since yesterday, said Jahanpour.

