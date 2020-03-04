WHO rep lauds Iran’s preparation in fight against Covid-19

Speaking on the sidelines of visiting Masih Daneshvari Hospital in Tehran, WHO official appreciated the efforts made by Iranian Health Ministry in controlling coronavirus.

He said Iran enjoys considerable power in containing infectious diseases.

Iran has shown its ability in controlling disasters and crises like recent floods, he noted.

The official said bilateral and strong cooperation between related bodies and people is the most important pillar in containing illness in Iran.

Representatives of the World Health Organization together with Chinese experts visited Masih Daneshvari Hospital to be informed of the measures taken and the services provided to control coronavirus.

Head of the Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that the coronavirus death toll mounted to 92 in Iran out of the total figure of 2,922 people who have been affected by the virus.

He added that 552 people have recovered from the virus and dismissed from hospitals.

Some 15 people have lost their lives since yesterday, said Jahanpour.

