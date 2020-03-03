Iran's Supreme Leader advises people to follow medical codes to counter coronavirus impact

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks after planting two saplings on the occasion of the National Natural Resources Day and the National Arbor Day.

The health rules and advises should not be ignored as God has obliged us to be responsible for our own health as well as others.

The Leader once again appreciated the efforts of the doctors and nurses who are combating the epidemic in the country, terming their job as Jihad for the sake of God.

Ayatollah Khamenei prayed for the patients to become better and for the souls of the victims to rest in peace while wishing patience for their bereaved families.

The Leader however noted that this plight is not so much great and will be eliminated after a period which will not last so long.

The experiences gained through this epidemic and the cooperation of people and the government will serve as a public maneuver for the country, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader also urged all the organizations to cooperate with the Ministry of Health and provide it with the required equipment as the ministry is on the front line in fight against coronavirus infection.

