Feb 27, 2020, 2:32 PM
Iran plants 85,000 Avicennia trees in Persian Gulf

Qeshm, Feb 27, IRNA – Iran has planted some 85,000 Avicennia trees in 85 hectares in Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf in the past 11 months.

The head of the Forests, Range, and Watershed Mangeent Oragnization of Qesh Island, Persian Gulf, said on Thursday that the project had three parts: gathering seeds from Avicennia trees, plant them in plastic pots, and eventually planting the young trees in the forests.

Akbar Mahmoudizadeh added that in the past 14 years Iran has planted 2.8 million Avicennia trees, aka mangrove trees, in northern coasts of the island located in the northern part of the Persian Gulf.

Qeshm is the biggest island in the Persian Gulf region.

