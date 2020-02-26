Coronavirus death toll mounts to 19 in Iran

Public Relations Director of Health Ministry, Kianoush Jahanpour, said that the patients diagnosed with coronavirus symptom included 15 in Qom, nine people in Gilan, 4 in Tehran, one in Markazi province, 3 in Khuzestan, two in Sistan-Baluchestan province, one in Kermanshah, one in Ardebil, one in Mazandaran, one in Lorestan, two in Fars province, one in Semnan, two in Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad and one in Hormuzgan province.

He suggested people to stay at home and avoid unnecessary trips.

Iranian officials have said that spread of coronavirus will continue in the upcoming days.

He noted that coronavirus test kits have not been bought from China, Germany and the Netherlands.

He said that Iran needs more kits, saying WHO has announced that it will provide Iran with extra kits.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish