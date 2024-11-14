Nov 14, 2024, 5:48 PM
Suicide of man in Tehran under investigation: Official

Tehran, IRNA – A case has been opened for an Iranian man named Kianoosh Sanjari who killed himself in Tehran, a judge says.

Judge Mohammad Shahriari, the head of the Tehran criminal court, announced the death of a young man in the capital city.

Eyewitnesses told the police on Wednesday that a man had thrown himself from a high building near Hafez Bridge to commit suicide. The bridge is located in downtown Tehran.

Investigations, based on a psychotherapist's statements, suggest that the deceased had been suffering from mental health problems since nine years ago and had been hospitalized three times in a hospital in Karaj, located about 40 kilometers west of Tehran.

We are aware that he had announced on social media about committing suicide, the judge said.

He also said that all those informed had been interrogated.

