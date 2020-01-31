Iran to ban excursions from China

Given that the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global state of emergency on Coronavirus, there are also preventive measures in our country in line with the World Health Organization's protocol, Ali Reza Raieesi said.

The Ministry of Health's statement and letter which will be submitted to Iranian government today called for all unnecessary travels, including recreational and tourist trips from China to Iran, to be banned.

It will also put limitation on business trips to be made only for necessary occasions.

The official added that another important step the Ministry of Health is taking next week in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the return of about 70 (including 50 students and 20 others) Iranians residing in Wuhan, China.

Ministry of Health data shows that none of these people are infected with the Coronavirus, but they will certainly be subject to quarantine and strict health controls when they enter the country.

In total, about 200 Iranian students are studying in Wuhan, China, about 150 of whom came to Iran before the outbreak of the Corona virus and before the Chinese New Year holidays and none of them were infected.

Earlier, the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China announced that the number of Coronavirus victims has mounted to 132 and some 6,000 more have been affected.

Based on the reports, 91 people are affected in Beijing, one of them died and 4 others were cured.

The National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China has allocated 60 billion Yuan ($8.7b) for fighting Coronavirus.

The coronavirus was first seen in late December 2019 in Wuhan, central China. It has so far killed 41 and affected 729 while there are 1,287 suspected cases.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish