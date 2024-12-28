Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Saturday, a day after he arrived in Beijing.

Iranian, Chinese FMs hold talks in Beijing

On Thursday, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that Araghchi’s visit to China will address regional and international developments.

Highlighting the very good ties between Tehran and Beijing in all fields, he said that the visit of the senior Iranian official will be his first trip to China under the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Baghaei noted that following up on the implementation of the comprehensive strategic partnership document between the two sides is also on agenda.

7129**4194