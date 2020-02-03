Official: All Iranian students in Wuhan in good health condition

Speaking on the sidelines of the government cabinet meeting, Gouya said there are some suspected cases in Iran, adding the Corona has clinical similarities with influenza.

Elaborating on the condition of the affected person in Isfahan, he said all tests have been negative and the person has been released from hospital.

Iranian official went on to say that Coronavirus has high communicability but does not cause serious illness.

Severity of Illness and risk of mortality of Coronavirus is less than Sars and Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV) which is about three percent.

The National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China has allocated 60 billion Yuan ($8.7b) for fighting Coronavirus.

The coronavirus was first seen in late December 2019 in Wuhan, central China. It has so far affected lives of millions of Chinese and claimed hundreds of victims.

Meanwhile, Iran's Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Saeed Namaki announced on Sunday that no cases of the deadly virus have been detected in Iran.

