All the international examinations, including, TOEFL, GRE General, GRE Subject, IELTS, Life Skills and UKVI have been postponed until April 3, according to the announcement.

The new schedule for the international examinations will be later announced by the Organization or the centers in charge of holding the tests.

Coronavirus has affected some 95 people in Iran, killing 15 so far, official reports say.

