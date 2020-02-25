Feb 25, 2020, 12:19 PM
New Pakistani envoy submits copy of credentials to Zarif

Tehran, Feb 25, IRNA – New Pakistani Ambassador to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Tuesday submitted a copy of his credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Rahim Hayat Qureshi replaced Ambassador Riffat Masood in Tehran.

Ambassador Qureshi joined Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1992 has vast experience of diplomacy. He has served at various important positions in the Foreign Office and Pakistan’s Missions in Paris, Rome and New Delhi.

The career diplomat has been specialized in the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, Europe and South East Asia.

Since June 2017, he has been serving as ambassador of Pakistan in the Republic of Korea.

