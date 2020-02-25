Afghanistan reopens border with Iran

Border posts of Herat and Nimruz provinces as well as the airports reopened on Tuesday, according to Ariana News.

Afghan officials have not made any statement in this regard.

Some experts said yesterday that with the official borders being closed, illegal entrance into Afghanistan will increase which heightens the chance of spreading coronavirus in absence of due examinations.

On Sunday, the Afghan National Security Council decided to close borders with Iran to curb the coronavirus.

Iranian Embassy in Kabul announced on Monday that it stopped consular services for Afghans going to Iran.

Coronavirus has infected 61 and killed 12 in Iran.

