Iran Parliament disapproves outline of next year’s budget bill

67 Iranian lawmakers voted in favor of the budget bill, while 114 others voted against it and three others abstained to reject the government’s bill.

Iranian Parliament’s Vice-Speaker Masoud Pezeshkian said that the bill needs to be returned to the government to be discussed later by the lawmakers after receiving the necessary amendments.

He concluded that the bill will be too late to be ratified in the present parliament and it will be up to the newly-elected lawmakers to discuss the budget bill after the next parliament commences.

The opponents of the bill termed it as "unrealistic" argued that it was inconsistent with the country’s sixth Vision Plan.

They said that the bill has been planned for normal conditions while the country is now grappling with different problems. They also criticized the increased reliance of budget on tax incomes which they believed caused pressure on vulnerable and medium classes of the society.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish