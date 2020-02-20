Iran envoy, OPEC Sec-Gen review oil market issues

They highlighted sustainability of the oil market serving the interests of both consumers and producers.

Gharibabadi said that the US illegitimate sanctions on Iran's oil exports violated the International Law and sovereignty of states enshrined by the United Nations Charter.

Barkindo, for his part, called for close consultations among the OPEC and non-OPEC members in the context of statement of cooperation.

OPEC is to hold a meeting at the level of minister in Vienna, Austria, on March 5.

