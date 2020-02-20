Feb 20, 2020, 1:14 PM
Iran envoy, OPEC Sec-Gen review oil market issues

London, Feb 20, IRNA - Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi and Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries Mohammad Barkindo on Thursday discussed the developments in the oil market in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

They highlighted sustainability of the oil market serving the interests of both consumers and producers.

Gharibabadi said that the US illegitimate sanctions on Iran's oil exports violated the International Law and sovereignty of states enshrined by the United Nations Charter.

Barkindo, for his part, called for close consultations among the OPEC and non-OPEC members in the context of statement of cooperation.

OPEC is to hold a meeting at the level of minister in Vienna, Austria, on March 5.

