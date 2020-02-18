Consul General of Iran in Karachi stresses expansion of Pakistan-Iran tourism ties

Speaking at the Iran-Pakistan Tourism Opportunities Conference in Hyderabad, Ahmad Mohammadi emphasized the need to make greater use of the two countries' capacities to promote tourism cooperation by introducing various Iranian tourist attractions.

He condemned US president Donald Trump's threats to attack or target Iranian cultural sites as total disregard of the Geneva Conventions governing the armed conflicts.

During the ceremony, Mayor of Hyderabad, Sayed Tabib Hussein, cited to the longstanding Iranian culture, expressed his pleasure and readiness to increase tourism cooperation with different Iranian cities, especially Neyshabur.

