Iranian movie receives cultural diversity award

According to the IMDb website, Azim, an Afghan refugee, who works at the municipality at night, lives in Tehran along with his family. Being the head of the entire family and as the eldest brother, he arranges for his brother Faroogh, and his family along with their mother to illegally leave the country for Germany.

But at the last moments Faroogh, shamefully makes his decision known to Azim that he's not going to take their mother who is very attached to her grandchildren.

Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) awards The Cultural Diversity Award under the patronage of UNESCO annually to a film practitioner and film from the region for their exceptional contribution to uphold and promote cultural diversity through the medium of the film.

Iranian movie had earlier received awards in 37th International Fajr Film Festival, Diorama International Film Festival, and Market and French festival.

