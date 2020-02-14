Trump seeking occupation of ME: Turkish President

Addressing joint sitting of Pakistan Parliament for a record fourth time in Islamabad on Friday, he said Turkey rejected this plan the day it was announced.

"The plan of the 'Deal of the Century' is not a peace project but in fact, a project for occupation,” he said.

"When the American administration announced this plan as 'Deal of the Century', we gave the biggest reaction to this plan," Erdogan added.

He went on to say "no distance can build a wall between the hearts of believers and if there is torture against any believers in the world, it is our duty to help them.”

"Especially over the past few days, when [US President Donald] Trump and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu took a step about Al-Quds,” said the Turkish President.

He said Turkey is hosting four million of Syrian refugees. He said that many rich countries of the world and the region have done nothing for the Syrian refugees.

President Erdogan said that the only objective of Turkey is to bring peace and stability in conflicting areas from Libya to Yemen.

He also reiterated his country's support for Pakistan and its stance on the Kashmir issue.

"Today, Pakistan and Turkey's relations are admirable for others. During difficult times, Pakistan has supported Turkey," he said.

The Turkish president went on to say that Pakistan is on the way to peace and stability; peace and stability don’t come in a few days, it requires work.

"We applaud Pakistan's efforts to rid this region from terrorism,” said the president.

"Pakistan and Turkey are the countries that have been most affected by terrorism due to their geographic location we will continue to cooperate with Pakistan on counter-terrorism," he declared.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish