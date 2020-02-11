Zarif: Gen. Soleimani indication of Iran's stance in region

Speaking to the Lebanese media, Zarif said although losing Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani was a great loss for the region and all advocates of peace in the region, his assassination will increase Resistance Axis’ determination.

Development happened in the region after the assassination of the Iranian commander, especially in Iraq and Syria, drew all attention to the US’ destructive policy in the region, he noted.

"We can take advantage of this issue to reinforce Resistance Axis as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said General Soleimani’s martyrdom will strengthen willingness of Palestinians and the Axis of Resistance in fighting US’ hostile and dangerous measures in the region.

This martyrdom also showed how much the regional nations value those who sacrificed their lives for them.

Describing martyrs of Resistance as inspiring, Zarif said those who committed assassination will undoubtedly be thrown into the dustbin of history.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top Iranian diplomat said that the goal by US President Donald Trump and Zionist regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by proposing the so-called Deal of the Century was to achieve victory in elections and staying in power.

"I imagine that the Americans have recently felt that leaders of some Arab states have given their fate to the US and the Zionist regime of Israel and will not dare to show a new reaction to this ridiculous plan, Zarif said.

The Deal of the Century is not only an unreal plan but has nothing to do with policy, he said, adding that the plan is just a deal to reinforce Zionist occupiers’ sovereignty.

Zarif advised the leaders of some Arab countries to modify the calculations with regard to establishing relations with the US and the Israeli regime.

He reiterated that one of the biggest mistakes made by the Arab World after 1990 and accepting the ‘Oslo Accords’ was accepting the US as mediator.

The US has always behaved biased with regard to Palestine and has never been impartial, the Iranian foreign minister said.

Today, Palestinians concluded that the US will be a mediator and is backing the Israeli regime in a radical manner.

During a meeting with the Zionist regime's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House last Tuesday, President Trump announced his so-called 'Deal of Century'.

Palestinians took to the streets in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank to protest conspiracy of Trump favoring Israel at the expense of the State of Palestine.

Many international and Muslim figures have so far denounced the US conspiracy against the State of Palestine.

