VP: Time not ripe for negotiations with US

Speaking in Golestan provincial meeting, Nobakht said Enemy should know that we have managed pressures and will not let them dominate the country.

No patriot and wise Iranian will not let people like Trump govern them, he added.

This is the second year that we are passing an unprecedented sanction.

Earlier, Head of Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi said that Iran never shuts the door of negotiation, adding that Iran needs to work with different countries.

Since "we cannot trust Trump we should first become confident about lifting the sanctions and then we can negotiate in the context of Group 5+1.

Despite resisting the US animosity and economic pressures, "we did not shut the door for negotiations and were are ready to solve the issues through negotiations in an equal and fair condition".

Referring to Iran's correct choice which is moving toward self-sufficiency and the growth of industrial products, Vaezi said that the situation in the current year is better than last year.

He pointed to stability in the currency and goods market.

