Swiss Trade Channel cannot help solve sanctions on medicines

A member of Tehran's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ferial Mostofi announced that Iran and Switzerland will run a joint financial channel to exchange humanitarian commodities.

“According to Swiss ambassador to Iran, Markus Leitner, the financial channel will be launched in near future,” Mostofi said on December 4.

“The channel will be used for exchanging humanitarian commodities such as medicines, medical equipment and food products,” she added.

Meanwhile, Hemmati told a news conference at the Ministry of Health that The Ministry of Health welcomes and uses every channel that is open to provide medicines and medical equipment to patients, and any amount that this channel can provide, especially individuals suffering from cancer and malignant diseases, but this channel does not solve the fundamental problem of supplying patients with the necessary medicines and transfer of money to buy medicines and equipment.

A new Swiss payment mechanism has been launched which allows Iran to purchase medicines from Switzerland companies.

