Supreme Leader pays tribute to late Imam Khomeini

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also attended the tombs of Ayatollah Beheshti, Rajaii, Bahonar and the martyrs of 7th of Tir terrorist attack carried by Mujahedeen Khalq Organization (MKO).

The Leader then went to the martyrs' cemetery and saluted the spirits for their devotion for the sake of God and the defenders of the dignity and authority of Islamic Iran.

The day of Imam Khomeini's return to Iran from exile (Feb 1, 1979) marks the beginning of the Ten-Day Dawn in Iran, which culminates with the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11, 1979.



The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, ending 2,500 years of monarchy in the country.

