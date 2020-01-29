EU to assess Trump's Deal of Century

"The European Union will study and assess the proposals put forward. This will be done on the basis of the EU’s established position and its firm and united commitment to a negotiated and viable two-state solution," the EU declaration reads.

"The EU reaffirms its readiness to work towards the resumption of meaningful negotiations to resolve all permanent status issues and to achieve a just and lasting peace," it added.

"Today’s initiative by the United States provides an occasion to re-launch the urgently needed efforts towards a negotiated and viable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," it noted.

The White House claimed that this Vision is the most serious, realistic, and detailed plan ever presented, one that could make Israelis, Palestinians, and the region safer and more prosperous.

"This Vision is just the first step and provides the basis for historic progress toward peace. The United States hopes this Vision will lead to direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians," it added.

Earlier, Iranian Parliament (Majlis) speaker Ali Larijani on Tuesday dismissed the US conspiracy of so-called 'Deal of Century', saying it is aiming to humiliate Muslims.

In the meantime, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account : "Instead of a delusional “Deal of the Century”—which will be D.O.A.—self-described "champions of democracy” would do better to accept Iran's democratic solution proposed by Ayatollah @khamenei_ir: A referendum whereby ALL Palestinians—Muslim, Jew or Christian—decide their future."

