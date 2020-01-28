3000 foreign tourists visit Kerman in 1 year

Speaking to IRNA, Mohammad Mahdi Afzali said the figure was 1,653 tourists which show 50 percent growth.

He added that in the wake of Iranian Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Ministry's plans the number of Chinese tourists has increased.

Afzali noted that the ministry has planned visit by two million Chinese tourists this year.

Afzali went on to say that 188 Chinese tourist entered Kerman this year and 155 of them are now in Mahan desert camp.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said Coronavirus caused the cancellation of tours.

The Coronavirus was first seen in late December 2019 in Wuhan, central China. It has so far killed 41 and affected 729 while there are 1,287 suspected cases.

Earlier, Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki said no case of Coronavirus has so far been observed in Iran, saying that visas for Chinese citizens will be issued if they have a clean health card.

Namaki said that SARS coronavirus had a considerable mortal rate in 2002, adding that it became viral in 2012 under the name of the Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV).

