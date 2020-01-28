President says Govt has no duty except for serving people

President Rouhani made the remarks at an inauguration ceremony of a water project in southeastern Tehran.

The president recalled the US two-year long sanctions against Iran , saying that despite the restrictions, the country will not leave national dreams and will ceaselessly continue with efforts to improve welfare of the people and promote justice nationwide.

The president appreciated resistance of the people to the two-year long US maximum level of sanctions and economic pressures.

About the US May 2018 withdrawal from the international nuclear deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the president said no country in the world thought that the US, the so-called advocate of human rights and democracy would have breached an international agreement and oppressed great nation of Iran.

He further stressed that independence is momentous for "our people."

On the regional developments, the president said there are few countries in the region which have not been under the US oppression.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president talked of the Feb 21 parliamentary election and Assembly of Experts mid-term election in Iran, describing them as very important.

The February elections will leave positive impacts on the global and regional policies and on the national power as well, he added.

In the meantime, he hoped that all people would come out to vote on February 21.

Turning to the issue of sanctions, the president said from a year ago, they (the enemies) thought in vain that the Iranian government would not be able to go ahead with economic development and growth in the country.

After US unilateral withdrawal from the Iran Deal, JCPOA, the US President Donald Trump imposed the highest level of sanctions against Iran on November 5, 2018.

