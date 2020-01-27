Rouhani says election should not become ceremonial rather than democratic means

The president made the remarks in his speech to the Conference of governors-general and governors.

Rouhani said that the Islamic Republic of Iran derived legitimacy from the Constitution and the support of the people.

He said that when the governing system ask the people to come to streets to condemn the US hostility and the US plan to stir up unrest in the country, "We do not exclude our appeal to a single group with specific political standing."

He described 2017-2018 protests in Iran as bitter days in the history of the country, saying that these riots encouraged US to embark on aggression on Iran and reinstate sanctions in total disregard of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 which lifted sanctions on Iran.

The President said that the governing system needs to rely on ballots and election in which all the political groups can have representation in the legislative body, because the Constitution stipulated the 'Republic' and considering 'Islam' as identity of the governing system.

He called for preserving and defending Republicanism and the Islamic values stipulated by the Constitution.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani said there are certain hardships in the country, saying it is for two years now that Iran is under the strictest economic, political and propaganda pressures.

All are aware of the fact that both those who are our friends and those who do not have good relations with Iran and are the enemies assumed that Iran could not tolerate the hardship, but, the people withstood the US sanctions and support their governing systemm, he said.

Commenting on the reason behind decision made by US and the Israeli regime to kill Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Rouhani said it was due to provide Iran with highest economic growth.

He added that all companies came to Iran for joint venture investment and a big development happened after investments.

Rouhani said that Trump wants to build wall around Iran and to separate it from the world.



9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish