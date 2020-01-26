US Embassy's vehicle once again involved in Pakistan road accident

Reports quoting police sources said the US Embassy car's driver was arrested and a first information report (FIR) has been registered at the police station.

A spokesperson for Islamabad Police said the driver is a Pakistani citizen. Action would be taken against the suspects in accordance with the law, they added.

The injured and the dead were shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). According to a police spokesperson, a minor girl who was injured in the accident is in critical condition.

Police also seized the US embassy vehicle involved in the accident.

The complainant sought legal action against the driver, saying the incident had occurred due to the latter's negligence.

In recent years, several traffic accidents involving vehicles of the US embassy and consulates have taken place in various cities.

In April 2018, a motorcyclist in Islamabad was killed after being hit by a vehicle driven by the military attaché at the US embassy in the capital.

In February 2013, an administrative assistant at the US embassy hit two motorcyclists with his Land Cruiser. A man was killed and another was injured in the accident.

In 2011, a Central Investigation Agency contractor, Raymond Davis, caused outrage throughout the country after he killed two Pakistani citizens when he hit a motorcycle in Lahore.

In July 2010, a US embassy officer attached to the embassy’s Force Protection Department hit and killed a young man riding a motorcycle in Islamabad.

