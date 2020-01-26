Ending humanitarian crisis in Yemen needs resolve of Riyadh

Mohammad-Reza Nouri-Shahroudi made the remarks in a meeting with Ole Emil Moesby, the Danish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and non-resident ambassador to Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Yemen.

Nouri-Shahroudi said that the crisis has no military solution and the only way is negotiations and that Oman is ready to act as a mediator but the Saudis need to show goodwill.

Regarding the ties between Iran and Oman, he said that the relations are steadily increasing.

He added that Iran will not accept the dictatorial attitude of Donald Trump, the US president.

The two diplomats also discussed the latest developments in the region.

On March 26, 2015, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates launched a massive assault on Yemen, the poorest Arab state, in a coalition with several Arab countries and with the help of the US, on the pretext of restoring Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, the resigned president of the country, to power, and fulfill their political goals.



The Saudi-led aggression on Yemen, left more than 100,000 Yemenis dead, including 85,000 children in disproportionate and indiscriminate bombardment of the civilian targets.

The Geneva Conventions Fourth 1942 prohibits targeting Civilians in the airstrikes and the International Humanitarian Law governing the armed conflicts introduced the disproportionate and indiscriminate bombardment of the civilian targets as the Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led Coalition imposed economic blockade on the Yemeni population taking heavy tolls on the Civilians due to famine and scarcity of medicines.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish