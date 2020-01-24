EU : JCPOA parties agree to extend dispute mechanism timeline

"On 14 January, I received a letter from the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom referring a matter concerning the implementation of Iran's commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to the Joint Commission for resolution, triggering the Dispute Resolution Mechanism," the statement reads.

"I have subsequently undertaken extensive bilateral and collective consultations. All JCPOA participants reconfirmed their determination to preserve the agreement which is in the interest of all," it added.

Britain, France, and Germany initiated a process that could lead to the United Nations' sanctions being re-imposed on Iran and the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal despite the fact that they did not fulfill their commitments to the JCPOA after the US withdrawal since May 2018.

"Notwithstanding differences on modalities, there is agreement that more time is needed due to the complexity of the issues involved," Borrell said adding, "The timeline is therefore extended."

"All agreed to pursue the expert-level discussions addressing the concerns regarding nuclear implementation, as well as the wider impacts of the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA and its re-imposition of sanctions, concerning which all JCPOA participants have expressed regret."

"The Joint Commission will review progress regularly. The next meeting will take place in February," EU's top diplomat reiterated.

Earlier, Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi said that statement released by Germany, France and the UK invoking Dispute Resolution Mechanism of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was a indication of Europeans' inability and Impotence against the US demands.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message undermined the E3 act to sell out JCPOA to avoid Trump's new tariff.

