President Rouhani receives Iran's new envoys

Tehran, Jan 21, IRNA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a meeting with thirteen new Iranian ambassadors to foreign countries stressed developing economic cooperation with other countries.

President Rouhani urged the new Ambassadors to reinforce relations with the private sectors of other countries.

He also emphasized the importance of promoting cultural, scientific and technical cooperation.  

The Iranian president called on diplomats to develop all-out cooperation with other states.

Meanwhile, new Iranian ambassadors to Norway, Denmark, Belarus, Armenia, Serbia, South Africa, Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Mauritania, and Croatia elaborated on the current situation of the countries in which they spent their missions.

