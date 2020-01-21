Rouhani says resistance to US hegemony effective to maintain independence

Undoubtedly, victory would belong to the nations of resistance, the president said in a meeting with the visiting Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza.

President Rouhani said that Iran and Venezuela enjoy longstanding friendship, adding that Tehran is ready to develop cooperation with Caracas.

Science, mines industry and technology are good grounds to develop economic cooperation between the two countries, President Rouhani added.

About illegitimate sanctions imposed by the US against the Iranian nation and the US pressure on Venezuelan nation and government, Rouhani said such measures amount to Crimes Against Humanity.

Today, the current US administration is doing against interests of the American nation and all independent states as the executive of the Zionist regime's policies across the world, the president noted.

Talking of the Jan 3 assassination of Lt General Soleimani by the US forces in Iraq, Rouhani said martyrdom of Gen Soleimani hurt the feelings of the Iranian nation, the world freedom-seekers and the independent countries.

He further stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by Venezuela in the international arenas and in the path of resistance to the US pressures.

For his part, the Venezuelan foreign minister said the independent states will surely stand against the enemies' pressures and defend their interests.

Appreciating Iran's all-out support for Venezuela, Arreaza called for fostering Caracas-Tehran relations in the context of joint economic commission.

Venezuelan foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Sunday evening.

1483**1416

