Ukraine says Iran fulfilled commitments on plane incident

In a meeting with Iran's Minister of Road and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami who is currently in Kiev to convey President Rouhani's message to his Ukrainian counterpart, he added that Iran has fulfilled all its commitments in clarifying issues related to Ukrainian passenger plane crash.

Referring to his telephone conversation with President Rouhani, the Ukrainian president said wthat they talked about has already been conducted.

Iran prepared conditions for presence of 45 Ukrainian experts in Tehran, immediate identification of Ukrainian victims and returning the bodies to their country, he said, stressing the need for conducting efficient research on the issue.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that Eslami has traveled to Ukraine to convey Rouhani's message on the recent air disaster to his Ukrainian counterpart.

