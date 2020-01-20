Ain al-Assad missile attack proves Iran's defense might: Pak analyst

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Lieutenant General (Retd) Talat Masood said during the strike Iran avoided any big damage to the American troops despite the capability to hit any target precisely.

He went on to say that Iran’s reaction to the US strike was very careful and helped to avoid any further conflict.

"Iran's ballistic missiles can cause a lot of damage to US forces in the region, their long-range ballistic missiles can carry large payload and can hit anywhere in the region and beyond," he warned.

Tensions increased in the region following the assassination of IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes by the US in a targetted airstrike against their motorcade in Baghdad airport on January 3.

Later Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al Anbar province in western Iraq in response to the US strikes.

Expressing his views, Lieutenant General (Retd) Talat Masood said the recent developments show that Iran doesn’t want to escalate tensions with the US further.

He noted that after the assassination of General Soleimani situation got tensed but Iran with its wise moves controlled the situation from aggravation.

He said Iran is a major regional power that enjoys the full support of its people who are united. He added that US President Donald Trump is also facing an impeachment case against him thus he doesn’t also want to get involved in any new conflict with Iran.

“I think he will only confine himself to statements and would try to put pressure on P5+1 for more sanctions on Iran,” he viewed.

He said that another important thing is that people of Iran are united and standing behind their armed forces which are the actual strength of Iran.

He added Iran has made it clear to the world that they don’t want any conflict with the US and want to solve all issues through diplomatic means.

