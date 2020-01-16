Pakistan PM warns escalation with Iran disastrous

In an exclusive interview with German television DW he said a military conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia would be disastrous for Pakistan.

"We are trying our best to make sure that ties between these two countries do not deteriorate. It is a region that cannot afford another conflict," he said.

Earlier the PM said that Pakistan would always be a partner for peace. In this regard, he said Pakistan would continue to play its role in seeking to defuse tensions, prevent conflict, and preserve the peace.

Tensions increased in the region following the assassination of the IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes by the US in a targeted airstrike against their motorcade in Baghdad airport on January 3.

**Peace in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Khan said Pakistan is doing its best to bring peace to Afghanistan. "It is a country that has suffered so much over the past 40 years. We pray that the Taliban, the Americans, and the Afghan government achieve peace,” he said.

**Kashmir, ties with India

Pakistan's prime minister expressed serious concerns over the situation in the Kashmir region. He said let the people of Kashmir decide what they want. Pakistan is ready for a referendum or a plebiscite. Let them decide whether they want to remain with Pakistan or India or to be independent.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish