Lawmaker says alleged cyberattack against Iran not proved yet

Elaborating on the reason behind delay in announcing the findings about the cause of air crash, he said that similar cases in the world are being announced with more delay.

For example Russia earlier targeted Ukrainian plane and it took one month to say that he accident happened due to missile attack.

He added that the Iranian armed forces investigated the issue within two days and released the finding.

He noted that with regard to US threats and the prediction of retaliation for Iranian missile attacks on US airbases in Ain al-Assad , the air defense systems were on high alert.

He said that due its consequences in people's life, it was not possible to announce extraordinary and war situation in the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he rejected the possibility of error in air defense system.

Despite the fact that the air defense systems were announced not to be in fire-at-will mode, the accident was the result of human error and the operator had made the mistake, Zolnouri stressed.

After the US increased tensions in the Middle East by assassinating Iran's Lieutenant-General Qasem Soeimani, the country made a reaction and hit the US airbase in Iraq with missiles.

Iran's military had been put on alert to counter any US adventurism. But unintentionally, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 was shot down near Tehran minutes after takeoff.

